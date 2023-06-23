It’s not as if the wheat market is trying to walk a tight rope, but it is trying to balance itself between bullish and bearish news in recent weeks.

“In terms of prices, it’s actually been kind of a balancing act with the bullish versus bearish news. For a couple weeks, prices have been stagnant, but at the end of last week (June 16) we had some decent gains in terms of prices,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

That was basically due to a couple things, including support from the row crop markets. One of the things impacting the corn and soybean markets is dry, warm weather conditions in the Corn Belt. But it’s also dry here in the upper Midwest and that dryness is continuing south.

“There’s getting to be a lot of concern about the corn and soybean conditions, so that’s kind of turned into a weather market,” Olson said. “It’s not a disaster by any means yet, but the condition ratings and the soil moisture level is much lower than normal, and the market was reacting to that.”

Another thing contributing to the slight rise in wheat prices is that the market has seen a bit weaker U.S. dollar, which has been somewhat supportive.

Also, in mid-June, Russia came out and said it doesn't have any incentive to renew the export corridor in the Black Sea Region, and so that got the markets moving again, as well.

Continuing the weather story, Olson pointed out there are still dry conditions further south with the hard red winter wheat drought.

“The winter wheat harvest is underway now, but, ironically, there’s been rain that’s been disrupting the harvest, so it’s been a little slow,” she said. So far, about 15 percent of the crop has been harvested.

“We’ve heard some harvest reports from Oklahoma of extremely variable yields, which is not surprising. There have been good test weights, good protein due to the drought, but really the big question that’s still out there is what production will be,” she said.

The most recent USDA production estimate for hard red winter wheat is 525 million bushels (MB), which is slightly lower than the 531 MB crop last year. However, this is the second year of drought and production is well off the 750 MB produced in 2021.

“We know that the supply and demand there is getting tight, but I think there’s a lot of questions about how much will be abandoned and what that final production level will be,” she said. “Ironically, even though we know it’s a smaller crop, we’re still seeing harvest pressure in the market. So they’re harvesting that crop and new supplies are on the market, so that’s been keeping prices down a bit, as well.”

Up in the spring wheat region of the Dakotas, Montana, and Minnesota, the weather is also making some people nervous. Mostly the weather has been hot. Some areas have been getting moisture, though some have not. Overall, it’s been extremely spotty.

“We have a really good crop in some areas, but ‘iffy’ in other areas. I think overall the crop still looks promising, and there is some upcoming moisture potential in the next few days, but we’re probably not going to see bin buster yields just due to this early season weather,” she said.

Condition ratings on the spring wheat crop declined in the most recent USDA Crop Progress report. Fifty-one percent of the U.S. crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition compared to 60 percent the prior week and we’ve seen more move into the poor-to-very poor ratings with 12 percent rated in those categories.

Continuing the dry discussion, Olson noted that parts of Europe are still dry as well, although they’ve been getting some good moisture.

“It’s not overly concerning, but still the market is really watching the forecast there and the chances for rain,” she said.

North of the border, so far the Canadian spring wheat looks good. Most of it is rated in good-to-excellent condition. But there, too, it’s kind of the same story with some spotty areas of really dry conditions.

“That’s a bit concerning, but it’s still early. I think both (the U.S. and Canadian) spring wheat crops look promising, but everyone's a little bit on edge with the weather,” she said.

Looking at some factors that are considered less than supportive for price, Olson said the big one is that demand is still an issue. The mid-June export sales report came in well below expectations. The U.S. only had 6 MB in wheat sales.

“We are only a few weeks into the new marketing year, but in terms of total wheat sales we are at 145 million bushels versus 180 million last year, and last year was one of our lower export years, so that’s not a good sign in these first few weeks,” she said.

Spring wheat was the largest selling class of wheat last year, but that class is down this year as well at 44 MB compared to 53 MB a year ago. Again, with just being a few weeks into the marketing year, hopefully things look up as the year moves along.

“We have a lot of bullish news with the weather concerns and other things, but this slow demand really tempers that quite a bit,” Olson said.

In the June WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) report there were no big changes to U.S. numbers. USDA will provide its first look at class by class estimates in July. On the world numbers, USDA increased production again due to higher estimates for Russia, India, Europe and Ukraine.

Looking at U.S. numbers, ending stocks are still expected to be the lowest in quite a while, according to Olson.

Another thing coming up on June 30 is the acreage report, which will update the acreage estimates from the March Planting Intentions Report.

“So, there are a lot of things going on, but really, the weather is going to dominate the markets for a while,” she said.

Looking at the Minneapolis futures, as of June 19, prices were trading down a bit and were at $8.50 for July futures. Local cash prices around the region ranged from $7.75 to $8.15.