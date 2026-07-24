EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Solo cups aren’t just for summer barbecues. They’re also something to look for in a cattle herd.
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EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Solo cups aren’t just for summer barbecues. They’re also something to look for in a cattle herd.
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