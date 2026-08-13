Harvest is coming. Farmers are counting down the days.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Harvest is coming. Farmers are counting down the days.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Editor’s note: The following was written by Chad E. Hart, Iowa State University Extension economist, for the July Ag Decision Maker newsletter.
Silage choppers will soon be dotting the landscape as farmers bring in that valuable crop. Until then, there are things that need to be done, …
While every growing season has its own variety, over a century of weather data helps portray what an average growing season looks like in diff…
Native warm-season grasses can benefit pastures, especially during the hot summer months. University of Missouri Extension Agronomist Valerie …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.