Mysteries on the Map is a series that highlights a different ghost town and how it contributed to the rich history of Nebraska. Running through the summer months, it pays tribute to the pioneers who endured incredible hardship and paved the way so that we can now enjoy the good life called Nebraska. If you have suggestions or stories to share about a community that no longer exists, contact reporter Kristen Sindelar at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.