Anyone passing through Phelps County may wonder what lays beyond the fields of corn and soybeans sprawling toward the Platte River valley in southwestern Nebraska.
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Mysteries on the Map
Mysteries on the Map is a series that highlights a different ghost town and how it contributed to the rich history of Nebraska. Running through the summer months, it pays tribute to the pioneers who endured incredible hardship and paved the way so that we can now enjoy the good life called Nebraska.
If you have suggestions or stories to share about a community that no longer exists, contact reporter Kristen Sindelar at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.
Taking the scenic route has a whole new meaning when trekking through Keya Paha County in extreme northern Nebraska. Even the map alludes to t…
Mayberry residents recount friendly atmosphere of southeastern Nebraska community
Freighters and drovers would cross the Missouri River near Nebraska City then follow this trail for a day before fording the Nemaha River to arrive at Nursery Hill.
You likely will not see Lowell, Nebraska on modern-day road atlases, but Google Maps will still take you to the ghost town’s remnants in north…
The founders of Emporia, Nebraska in Holt County had great hopes for this platted town to become the scene of commerce.
When they heard the premise of the story was a “ghost” town, the room became animated. “We aren’t ghosted yet,” corrected Leona (Kaufman) Swinney, who lives in the same house where the Rose Post Office operated for 30 years.
If you drive north along Highway 81 toward Yankton, you may not even realize that you are traveling through the ghosts of Elm Creek, Green Island and Strahmburg, with Aten remaining three miles to the west.
In the cattle country of early Rock County in Nebraska, an American outlaw once frequented the region, receiving the same hospitality as any other wary traveler to Mariaville, Neb.
The Ghost Gang earned its name “both from the Gage County ghost town where they briefly made their hideout, as well as from their uncanny ability to disappear seemingly into thin air whenever pursuing officers closed in” (from “Nebraska’s Missing Public Enemy”).
The cabin was considered small but was always welcome to travelers. “No one was ever turned away. There was always room for one more; a mansion with room to spare.”
According to some, Freedom, Nebraska, was named after another post office in the area that was established shortly after the Civil War.
Our series on Nebraska ghost towns continues with Berea in Box Butte County.
The first time she stepped into the house by Emerick was a shock. “I had never seen the inside of George’s house until he gave me my diamond,” Edith said. “We stepped on a bare wooden floor. ... Love overcomes.”
Mysteries on the Map pays tribute to the pioneers who endured incredible hardship and paved the way so that we can now enjoy the good life called Nebraska.
In this installment of Mysteries on the map, we visit Wareham in Cedar County, where a community club has been going since the 1940s.
Mysteries on the Map is a series that highlights a different ghost town and how it contributed to the rich history of Nebraska. Running through the summer months, it pays tribute to the pioneers who endured incredible hardship and paved the way so that we can now enjoy the good life called Nebraska. If you have suggestions or stories to share about a community that no longer exists, contact reporter Kristen Sindelar at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.