I was able to get down to the Nebraska State Fair for two days this year. The Nebraska Cattlemen officer team decided to come down Monday to meet with some public officials and spend some time in the beef pit. Then Tuesday we hosted a seedstock luncheon for exhibitors. It was so great to meet so many producers and beef consumers.
"I about died this last week. That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but I called the Boss Man and informed him that if I die, this is why …"
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.