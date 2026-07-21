Over the years I have gripped and complained about things that I do not care for. Gophers, flying, net wrap, stupid people are all on the list. Surprisingly, the older I have gotten the list hasn’t continued to grow by leaps and bounds. For all of our sakes, I hope that this trend continues.
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.