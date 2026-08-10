Iowans have been expressing concern about our state’s cancer rates. Iowa has the second highest cancer incidence in the country and is one of only three states where the rates are rising.
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Iowans have been expressing concern about our state’s cancer rates. Iowa has the second highest cancer incidence in the country and is one of only three states where the rates are rising.
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THAWVILLE, Ill. — Rodger Bennett, 84, has been showing in the Agricultural Products Show at the Illinois State Fair since the early 1970s.
Miles of Smiles,” the theme for the Illinois State Fair Aug. 13-23, celebrates the 100th anniversary of historic Route 66.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The upcoming 2026 Iowa State Fair mixes celebrations, traditions and updated facilities in its “Fair Spirit” theme.
This year’s Missouri State Fair will feature the usual celebration of agriculture in the state and events and displays commemorating the 250th…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring winners of the Iowa State Fair Way We Live award for 2026. Iowa Farmer Today is an award sponsor.
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