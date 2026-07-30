Caden and Jori Smiley ranch near Redowl, in western South Dakota’s Meade County, carrying on a lifelong connection to agriculture.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Caden and Jori Smiley ranch near Redowl, in western South Dakota’s Meade County, carrying on a lifelong connection to agriculture.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A new program allows South Dakota cattlemen to lease GPS collars for their cattle and test how virtual fencing fits their operations.
Dave Ollila’s regenerative approach to ranching started for practical reasons.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.