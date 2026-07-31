Good fences make good neighbors. The same can be said of a good livestock brand program.
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The branding on this Saturday was nothing like a rodeo or scenes in cowboy movies and old westerns. A real branding day is more like an understanding – a slow dance between humans, ranch horses and cattle.
South Dakota State University Archives and Special Collections has some brand-new additions …
Nebraska's Brand Committee is reorganizing, as directed by the Legislature. Changes include an all-new board, new director and new fees.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.