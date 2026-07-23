Moving to an accelerated milk feeding program and better weaning management may be two of the biggest opportunities Ontario veal producers have to improve performance in dairy-cross calves.
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Moving to an accelerated milk feeding program and better weaning management may be two of the biggest opportunities Ontario veal producers have to improve performance in dairy-cross calves.
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