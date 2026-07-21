BARNEVELD, Wis. – People often look to books to find heroes; history books are full of them. Pages come alive with the inspiring acts of Joan of Arc, who led a battle to protect her country. Other pages note heroic acts in battle performed by people like Ernest Evans who commanded a small U.S. warship to lead an attack against an enemy battle group – a group that included huge battleships – to successfully defend his comrades during World War II. It’s easy to be inspired by such examples of gallantry in the face of danger.
People are also reading…
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.