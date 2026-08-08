Meet Brian Noonan of Jackson County, Iowa, where he is transforming his family’s 480-acre farm. The farm dates back five generations to the 1830s, when his family’s Irish ancestors purchased 180 acres.
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Meet Brian Noonan of Jackson County, Iowa, where he is transforming his family’s 480-acre farm. The farm dates back five generations to the 1830s, when his family’s Irish ancestors purchased 180 acres.
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