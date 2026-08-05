I have a meeting this morning. I drove down to Lincoln to the Nebraska Cattleman office, where I am sitting in a meeting with the Director of the CFTC this morning. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is the federal agency that regulates U.S. futures, options and derivatives market, including the agriculture part such as live cattle, feeder, cattle, corn and wheat.
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.