Opportunities don’t always fall into our hands. Sometimes it takes reaching out and grabbing them.
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Opportunities don’t always fall into our hands. Sometimes it takes reaching out and grabbing them.
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Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring winners of the Iowa State Fair Way We Live award for 2026. Iowa Farmer Today is an award sponsor.
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