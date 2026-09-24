Editor’s note: Data centers are increasingly becoming an agricultural issue. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, “Demand for data centers – large, secure facilities that house computers and servers used to store, process and manage vast amounts of digital data – is accelerating as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other digital services expand across the United States. According to Data Center Map and analysis by (the federation), it’s estimated there are 4,925 active or under-construction data centers across the United States. The facilities are increasingly sited in rural areas where land availability, energy access and proximity to transmission infrastructure make development feasible.” Wisconsin currently has 53 data centers, according to Data Center Map. Illinois has 242, Iowa has 116 and Minnesota has 81.
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This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri in partnership with Report for America, with major funding from the Walton Family Foundation.