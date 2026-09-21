Agriculture is one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States. Each year vehicles, machinery, environmental hazards and other incidents cause thousands of injuries and hundreds of fatalities. A thorough understanding of the main risks is key to preventing accidents and promoting agricultural safety.
People are also reading…
This project was partially supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health with additional research support provided through the Hatch Act of 1887 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The work credits AgInjuryNews.org for providing access to agricultural-injury data.