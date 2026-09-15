Timely rains throughout August gave some southeastern South Dakota farmers a reason to feel optimistic heading into harvest, while areas that missed those rains are still facing below-average yield expectations.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.