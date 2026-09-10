In late August, conflicting yield estimates for this year’s U.S. corn crop caused a positive reaction in corn prices. Since then, prices have come down slightly but are still at a nice level.
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In late August, conflicting yield estimates for this year’s U.S. corn crop caused a positive reaction in corn prices. Since then, prices have come down slightly but are still at a nice level.
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