Editor’s note: This is the second part of this story. The first part was published in the Sept. 3 issue of Agri-View. Jason Maloney and Cindy Dillenschneider with their brave dog Red ventured for an extended trip into Woodland Caribou Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada. It’s a 470,000-hectare wilderness of boreal forest, lakes and rivers, with about 2,000 kilometers of canoe routes. The park spreads to the provincial border with Manitoba where it meets Nopiming Provincial Park and Atikaki Provincial Park.
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Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.