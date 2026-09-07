Since he was 6 years old, Kalven Winkler of rural Curlew, Iowa, has had a few chickens in the yard.
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Since he was 6 years old, Kalven Winkler of rural Curlew, Iowa, has had a few chickens in the yard.
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