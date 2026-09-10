EAST TROY, Wis. – Rain was sorely needed to break southern Wisconsin’s summer drought. It bucketed down Aug. 21 – washing out a proposed Kernza grain harvest near East Troy.
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Paul Gero is a photographer and filmmaker based in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. He was a staff photographer for the Chicago Tribune in Chicago and Washington, D.C., from 1983 to 1989, and the Arizona Republic from 1990–2002. He’s spent the years since as a freelancer specializing in weddings, portraits, and commercial photo and video work. After 18 years in Southern California, he returned to Wisconsin in 2018 – to not far from where he grew up in Columbus – where he and his wife, Nicki Gero, have raised their children, Kate and Matthew.