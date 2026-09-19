I’d never considered myself part of the trendsetter crowd, but circumstance and timing put my brother Kevin and I into that mix more than 50 years ago when we started a beer-can collection.
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Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, live on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he is a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. His book “Back Home: Country Tales by the Seasons” is available through Amazon.