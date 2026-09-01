It was a hayfield week last week. With my schedule lately, it seems that every week I’m gone at least one day for something. Most is ranch related, the other is volunteer related, but being physically not on the ranch those days can be a challenge.
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.