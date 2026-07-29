Minnesota farmers are facing tight margins, rising input costs and more unpredictable weather. In this environment, every pass through the field and every decision counts.
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Minnesota farmers are facing tight margins, rising input costs and more unpredictable weather. In this environment, every pass through the field and every decision counts.
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The heat and drought around Rockham have been relentless, but Jade Jandal says the row crops on his operation are hanging on better than he ev…
"The hot weather has helped crops grow, but it has increased our risk for cercospora leaf spot in the beets."
Mid-July was dry, allowing Minnesota Crop Watcher Megan Horsager to work steadily on haying.
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