The heat and drought around Rockham have been relentless, but Jade Jandal says the row crops on his operation are hanging on better than he ever expected. That alone has been enough to keep him from writing the season off.
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Jade and his wife Jenna run Jandel Angus Ranch near Rockham in northeastern South Dakota while raising three kids. Jade built his own herd focusing on practicality and longevity and now has a registered Angus herd as well as a custom calving enterprise and a cropping operation where he implements rotational grazing, alternative feeding strategies and cover crops.