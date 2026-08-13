The New World screwworm has made headlines this year as the cattle industry and government officials work to combat the pest, which was confirmed in the U.S. in June.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
The New World screwworm has made headlines this year as the cattle industry and government officials work to combat the pest, which was confirmed in the U.S. in June.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Randy Dreher did not plan to teach other people how to do artificial insemination. It was just something he did for his cattle on his farm in …
EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Solo cups aren’t just for summer barbecues. They’re also something to look for in a cattle herd.
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Like many other kids involved in 4-H, Emmanuel Ruiz Del Olmo and Kylee Kurtzleben spent a recent warm, humid day with hal…
Where’s the beef?” The iconic girl with pigtails coined the phrase in the mid-’80s, and since then it’s been used to demand both quality and q…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.