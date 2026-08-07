Owners of the world’s first floating dairy farm, in The Netherlands, have put it up for sale. They cite “ridiculous outdated demands” from the local environmental department as one of the main reasons forcing its closure.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.