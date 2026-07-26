SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Like many other kids involved in 4-H, Emmanuel Ruiz Del Olmo and Kylee Kurtzleben spent a recent warm, humid day with halter in hand, practicing leading their calves in preparation for the upcoming county fair.
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