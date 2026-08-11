When Dakota Lakes Research Farm was established in 1990, its mission was to tackle one of central South Dakota's biggest agricultural challenges: keeping water in the soil instead of watching it run off.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.