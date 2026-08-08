This year’s Missouri State Fair will feature the usual celebration of agriculture in the state and events and displays commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence.
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This year’s Missouri State Fair will feature the usual celebration of agriculture in the state and events and displays commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence.
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