kAm%96 42EE=6 92G6 2=D@ <6AE FD @? @FC E@6D] %96:C A2DEFC6 :D =@@<:?8 AC6EEJ DA2CD6[ 2?5 E96 =24< @7 E:>6=J C2:?D 92D ?@E 366? 8@@5 7@C 6:E96C E96 42EE=6 @C A2DEFC6 4@?5:E:@?D] p 4@FA=6 @7 ?:89ED 28@[ H6 8@E 2 42== E92E @FC 3F==D 925 8@EE6? @FE 27E6C E96J 56DEC@J65 2 D64E:@? @7 76?46] (6 AFE FA 2 E6>A@C2CJ 9@E H:C6 F?E:= H6 4@F=5 7:?5 E:>6 E@ 3C:?8 E96> 9@>6]k^Am
A damaged section of fence marks where bulls escaped their pasture before being moved back to the cattle yard.
Submitted photo
kAm%96 ?6IE 52J[ H6 8@E 2?@E96C 42== D2J:?8 E96J 925 ;F>A65 E96 76?46 282:?[ D@ H6 564:565 :E H2D E:>6 E@ 3C:?8 E96> 9@>6 7@C 8@@5] %96 8C2DD H2D @77:4:2==J 8C66?6C @? E96 @E96C D:56] (6 92F=65 6G6CJ@?6 324< E@ E96 42EE=6 J2C5 E@ AC6A2C6 7@C 42=G:?8 D62D@?[ H9:49 H:== 368:? 2E E96 6?5 @7 E96 >@?E9 2?5 4@?E:?F6 :?E@ E96 7@==@H:?8 >@?E9D]k^Am
kAmpD H6 6?E6C 72:C D62D@?[ s2<@E276DE :D C:89E 2C@F?5 E96 4@C?6C] %9:D J62C[ x H:== 36 96=A:?8 2E $@FE9 s2<@E2 $@J362?VD 3@@E9] (6 H:== 36 AC@>@E:?8 28C:4F=EFC6 2?5[ >@C6 DA64:7:42==J[ D@J362?D E9C@F89 4@?G6CD2E:@?D 2?5 65F42E:@?2= @AA@CEF?:E:6D] x7 J@F A=2? E@ 2EE6?5[ 36 DFC6 E@ DE@A 3J 2?5 D2J 96==@]k^Am
Kylie Mockler is a student at South Dakota State University where she studies ag leadership and ag communications while being involved Little International and as an ambassador for the College of Agriculture, among other groups. She reports from her family farm near Centerville, South Dakota, where extended family works together to raise corn, soybeans, alfalfa cattle and sheep.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!