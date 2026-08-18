Canola harvest has begun in North Dakota as the USDA reports that two percent of the crop has been harvested as of Aug. 9. Initial yield reports from growers are much lower than last year due to the intense heat over the entire region in the past month. The heat is widely reported to have taken off the top end of canola yields in both the U.S. and Canada with production estimates being cut. This is causing a further tightening of canola supplies heading into a year where crush will be at record levels and export demand will have to be rationed.
Featured