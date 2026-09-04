Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring winners of the Iowa State Fair Way We Live award for 2026. Iowa Farmer Today is an award sponsor.
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Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring winners of the Iowa State Fair Way We Live award for 2026. Iowa Farmer Today is an award sponsor.
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Roads and bridges — and the funding to pay for their maintenance — play an important role in getting people, animals and commodities where the…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring winners of the Iowa State Fair Way We Live award for 2026. Iowa Farmer Today is an award sponsor.
This year marks the 70th anniversary since President Dwight Eisenhower signed into law plans for the U.S. interstate system.
As summer nears its finish, many farmers are making decisions on when to take a last cutting of hay and which pastures to let grow as stockpil…
There isn’t a more polarizing topic in the beef industry right now than mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL).
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