He first appeared during a late Sunday afternoon just before dusk. He was a striking stranger who seemed absolutely at home in the farmhouse yard, though not one of us human inhabitants had ever seen him there before. He acted like he owned the place, like a medieval lord come to inspect his holdings.
People are also reading…
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and former cat owner, the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.