Wheat harvest is a special time of year. The sights, sounds, and smells bring a flood of memories to anyone who has spent time working long hours behind the wheel of a combine or grain truck, shoveling grain or maneuvering augers. Besides the sights, sounds and smells, there’s always pressure, as well – pressure to get the crop in on time and pressure to pick up that last row before an approaching storm strikes. And as harvest progresses, there’s also pressure on the markets. This year is no different.
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