Though durum and spring wheat are both classes of wheat, fundamentally they are different. And while spring what prices have been able to rally somewhat because of recent weather conditions, durum has not followed.
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Though durum and spring wheat are both classes of wheat, fundamentally they are different. And while spring what prices have been able to rally somewhat because of recent weather conditions, durum has not followed.
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