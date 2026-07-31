Many of the commodity markets have been dominated by weather lately, as well as geopolitical issues, and those have helped boost spring wheat prices in late July.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Many of the commodity markets have been dominated by weather lately, as well as geopolitical issues, and those have helped boost spring wheat prices in late July.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
As with corn, current weather patterns have helped improve soybean prices as well as news of China again re-entering the market to purchase U.…
Over the past few weeks there have been a lot of reports and updated numbers coming out of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Unfortunately f…
Canola prices have increased in recent weeks, partly due to a war premium after the talks between the U.S. and Iran broke down again. With cru…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.