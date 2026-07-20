As with corn, current weather patterns have helped improve soybean prices as well as news of China again re-entering the market to purchase U.S. soybeans.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
As with corn, current weather patterns have helped improve soybean prices as well as news of China again re-entering the market to purchase U.S. soybeans.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Over the past few weeks there have been a lot of reports and updated numbers coming out of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Unfortunately f…
Hot, dry weather has taken over the lead in providing direction to the wheat market, as well as the corn and soybean markets. As a result, pri…
Summer is when weather is perhaps the most important factor in giving direction to grain markets, and as hot, dry weather swept across much of…
Sunflower acreage for oil-type sunflower is higher this year in North Dakota and South Dakota, according to USDA’s planted acreage report that…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.