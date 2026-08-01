As the 2026 sunflower crop continues to develop under very hot conditions, sunflower prices also are getting hot and enjoying a nice rally.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
As the 2026 sunflower crop continues to develop under very hot conditions, sunflower prices also are getting hot and enjoying a nice rally.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
As with corn, current weather patterns have helped improve soybean prices as well as news of China again re-entering the market to purchase U.…
Many of the commodity markets have been dominated by weather lately, as well as geopolitical issues, and those have helped boost spring wheat …
Over the past few weeks there have been a lot of reports and updated numbers coming out of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Unfortunately f…
Canola prices have increased in recent weeks, partly due to a war premium after the talks between the U.S. and Iran broke down again. With cru…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.