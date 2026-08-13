The corn market wasn’t moving much as it was awaiting the next supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, caught between the potential of a big corn crop and good export demand.
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The corn market wasn’t moving much as it was awaiting the next supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, caught between the potential of a big corn crop and good export demand.
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