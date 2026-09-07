Across the state, producers have been harvesting small grains in dry conditions. Out in the crop fields, soybeans, corn, and sunflowers will soon be maturing and drying down, and fall harvest will be in full swing in a few weeks.
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Across the state, producers have been harvesting small grains in dry conditions. Out in the crop fields, soybeans, corn, and sunflowers will soon be maturing and drying down, and fall harvest will be in full swing in a few weeks.
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