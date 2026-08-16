A certain pastor had a kitten climb up a tree in his backyard. The kitten was then afraid to come down. The pastor coaxed, offered warm milk and tried most everything he could think of to entice it to come down.
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John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and former cat owner, the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.