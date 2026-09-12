Autumn is likely the most popular outdoor season – enjoyed by the public regardless of whether they consider themselves outdoors enthusiasts, photographers, hunters, hikers, wild-food gurus or nature lovers. Consider all the ways fall may be engaged to acquire the most from travels, hikes, hunts, destination trips, and noticing autumn whenever venturing or just looking outdoors. Autumn can best be enjoyed by involving all senses and all habitats, through all types of weather, and engaging any interesting plant, animal or fungus.
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Jerry Davis is a freelance outdoors writer. Contact him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608-924-1112 for more information.