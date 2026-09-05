Most weeks this column focuses on a single topic. But sometimes it’s a mashup, blending two or more different themes into a perfect puree of prose. I never know what I will dig up or what my fried tiny gray cells will find appealing. At the risk of beating the starch out of the topic, this week I’m cooking up a column about potatoes.
People are also reading…
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, live on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he is a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. His book “Back Home: Country Tales by the Seasons” is available through Amazon.