WAUSAU, Wis. – The Neighbors’ Place of Wausau is aptly named. It partners with the United Way Hunger Coalition of Marathon County, which invests in several food pantries throughout the county in north-central Wisconsin. The mission of The Neighbors’ Place is to provide food and other basics to its neighbors in need – a need that’s growing due in part to the increasing cost of living. At the same time, The Neighbors’ Place supports the local economy by purchasing fresh food from area farmers.
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Lynn Grooms, Grooms Communications, is a freelance journalist specializing in agriculture.