BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Steer-A-Year program in Montana State University’s College of Agriculture will return for the 2026-27 academic year and is seeking donations of young cattle and feed.
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BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Steer-A-Year program in Montana State University’s College of Agriculture will return for the 2026-27 academic year and is seeking donations of young cattle and feed.
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The 2026 Montana Angus Tour is set to take place Sept. 22-24, and this year it will showcase cattle and seedstock producers across north-centr…
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