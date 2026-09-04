The 2026 Montana Angus Tour is set to take place Sept. 22-24, and this year it will showcase cattle and seedstock producers across north-central Montana with the Hi-Line town of Havre, Mont., serving as the tour hub.
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The 2026 Montana Angus Tour is set to take place Sept. 22-24, and this year it will showcase cattle and seedstock producers across north-central Montana with the Hi-Line town of Havre, Mont., serving as the tour hub.
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