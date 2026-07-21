Don Hoy, 85, gives a wave while great-grandson Waylon Hoy rides along on a 1953 Ford Jubilee tractor during a four-generation family plowing day in Woodbury County. Hoy said climbing back on the tractor brought decades-old plowing memories "right back" through muscle memory.
Submitted photo
Members of the Hoy family and their antique tractors make their way across a Woodbury County field during a four-generation plowing day. The event brought together great-grandparents, grandparents, parents and children to celebrate the family's agricultural heritage while creating new memories.
Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.
Put the bounty of summer to use in the kitchen with these recipes from our latest Fork on the Prairie Road column. Enjoy!
Don Hoy, 85, gives a wave while great-grandson Waylon Hoy rides along on a 1953 Ford Jubilee tractor during a four-generation family plowing day in Woodbury County. Hoy said climbing back on the tractor brought decades-old plowing memories "right back" through muscle memory.
Four generations of the Hoy family gathered for a plowing day in Woodbury County to celebrate their agricultural heritage. Pictured, from left, are Lyle Schram, Don Hoy holding Waylon Hoy, Easton Randall, Tim Hoy holding Winnie Randall, Cody Randall holding Letty Hoy, William Hoy, Brantley Hoy, Tryton Hoy and Tyler Hoy.
Members of the Hoy family and their antique tractors make their way across a Woodbury County field during a four-generation plowing day. The event brought together great-grandparents, grandparents, parents and children to celebrate the family's agricultural heritage while creating new memories.
William Hoy, left, drives his Oliver 88 Row Crop tractor while his brother-in-law, Mitchell Bohle, rides along during a four-generation family plowing day in Woodbury County. Six tractors and plows took to the field as family members honored generations of farming tradition.
Lyle Schram, 89, of Anthon, Iowa, drives his 1947 John Deere Model A during a family plowing day in Woodbury County. Schram hadn't plowed the field since 1975, when it was still part of his family's farming operation.