The Jefferson County Fair in southern Wisconsin wrapped up this past weekend. It was Americana at its finest – livestock barns, a truck pull, a rodeo and even an Elvis impersonator. It’s the kind of event that feels timeless – a snapshot of small-town Midwest life.
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Paul Gero is a photographer and filmmaker based in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. He was a staff photographer for the Chicago Tribune in Chicago and Washington, D.C., from 1983 to 1989, and the Arizona Republic from 1990–2002. He’s spent the years since as a freelancer specializing in weddings, portraits, and commercial photo and video work. After 18 years in Southern California, he returned to Wisconsin in 2018 – to not far from where he grew up in Columbus – where he and his wife, Nicki Gero, have raised their children, Kate and Matthew.