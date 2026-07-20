Jordan Uldrich is a fifth generation on his Fillmore County farm, working with his dad and brother to raise conventional corn, soybeans, milo and rye and a small beef herd. HeC has adopted regenerative practices, including interseeding cover crops and rotational grazing. Jordan is a board member and has one of the demonstration-education sites for the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition.
For Roger Licking of LickingAg and some neighboring ranchers across Arthur, Grant, Hooker, Thomas and Brown counties, Nebraska, the "summer sl…
Jordan Uldrich harvests relay wheat between rows of soybeans. Wheat yields were close to 70 bushels per acre, but soybean yields are expected to be low because they didn’t have much room to grow. This first year of relay cropping was a learning experience, he said.
Interseeded cover crops grow between rows of corn on the Uldrich farm near Milligan, Neb. Uldrich planted cover crops in late May for weed suppression and soil health. After corn is harvested, his cattle will graze the cover crop.